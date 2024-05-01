Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
