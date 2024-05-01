Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.19.

NYSE:FND opened at $110.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Floor & Decor by 761.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 17.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

