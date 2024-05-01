Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 103.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

NYSE FTK opened at $3.44 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 million, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,140 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

