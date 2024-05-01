Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flywire were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after buying an additional 1,278,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,427,000 after buying an additional 1,014,757 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Flywire by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,330,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after buying an additional 704,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flywire by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,068,000 after buying an additional 591,904 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

FLYW stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -227.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

