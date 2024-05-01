Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1,601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOR stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOR

About Forestar Group

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.