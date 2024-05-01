Forterra (LON:FORT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.36

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.36 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 164.60 ($2.07). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 164.60 ($2.07), with a volume of 500,084 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.95. The firm has a market cap of £369.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,743.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Forterra’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 59,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17), for a total value of £102,585.54 ($128,860.12). Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

