Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 1,555,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance

FNOXF stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. Fortnox AB has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

