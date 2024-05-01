Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 21,870,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
