FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $4,439,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAY opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

