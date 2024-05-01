FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $66.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

FTAI stock opened at $70.21 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 210.66%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

