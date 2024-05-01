FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $85.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $70.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 210.66% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after buying an additional 3,994,578 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after buying an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,147,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

