FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of FTI Consulting worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.1 %

FCN opened at $213.79 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $232.15. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.99.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

