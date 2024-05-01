G2 Capital Management LLC OH Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.