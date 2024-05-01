Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Belshaw Sells 16,015 Shares

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Belshaw sold 16,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.49), for a total value of £210,276.95 ($264,133.84).

Gamma Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,308 ($16.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,378.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Gamma Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 980.10 ($12.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,418 ($17.81). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,286.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,171.53.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 11.40 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,090.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

