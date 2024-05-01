GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

