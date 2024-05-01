GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $180.70 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $200.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.57. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

