GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 767 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $130.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

