GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 937 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

NYSE AAP opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $127.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

