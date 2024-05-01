GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,068.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,129,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.5 %

First Horizon stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.