GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.