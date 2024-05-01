GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

