GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in RPM International by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in RPM International by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

