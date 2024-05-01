GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $318,000.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

