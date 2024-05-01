GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 105 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,840,000 after buying an additional 180,822 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,491. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.

HubSpot Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $605.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.34.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

