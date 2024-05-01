GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 1,239 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

