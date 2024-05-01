GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 1,409 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 60,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,085,312.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,489 shares of company stock worth $6,371,781. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

