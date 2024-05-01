GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $65,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stride by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Stride’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

