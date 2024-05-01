GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $66,000 in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,457,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.00. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

