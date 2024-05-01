GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $66,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

