GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $66,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at $15,415,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,084 shares of company stock worth $7,408,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Rambus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

