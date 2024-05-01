GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $66,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 17.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $244.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $288.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.80.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.