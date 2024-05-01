GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $68,000 in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBNC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3,504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

FBNC opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

