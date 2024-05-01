GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $74,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 146.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after purchasing an additional 752,111 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 385.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.80.

MarketAxess stock opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.34 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

