GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $76,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 432,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,065,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,661,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of IBP opened at $235.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

