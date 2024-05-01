GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,041 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after buying an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

