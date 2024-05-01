GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.