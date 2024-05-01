GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,614 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 460,923 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

