GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.17. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

