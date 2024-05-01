GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $698,477,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,118,000 after acquiring an additional 982,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,207,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after acquiring an additional 357,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,722,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after buying an additional 77,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

