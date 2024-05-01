GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CVCO opened at $364.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.06. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

