GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Price Performance
CVCO opened at $364.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.06. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries
In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cavco Industries
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.