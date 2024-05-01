GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 328 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 277.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $250.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $272.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.82.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

