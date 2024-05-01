GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Globant by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 112.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Globant by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,316,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $4,587,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.41.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $178.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.54 and a 200 day moving average of $212.07.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

