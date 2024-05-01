GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE CEIX opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. CONSOL Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

