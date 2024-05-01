GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 5.37. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

