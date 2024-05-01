GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HE. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE HE opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

