GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,807,000 after buying an additional 18,495,822 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,486,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after buying an additional 11,600,658 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,986,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after buying an additional 3,013,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

View Our Latest Report on PTEN

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.