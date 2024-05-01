GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,773.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 319,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 258,572 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,205,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204,221 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 625,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

