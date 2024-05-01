GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 2,855 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in News by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in News by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in News by 3,420.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 590,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 573,726 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in News by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.35.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

