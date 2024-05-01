GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 818 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

