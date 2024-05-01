GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of BLKB opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,597.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,015. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

