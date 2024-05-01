GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 123,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.39.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

